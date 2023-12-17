Pupils from Rougemont School joined Johnsey Estates and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to sing carols as part of the NHS ‘Carols by the Tree’ programme.

The 90-strong choir made up of children aged seven to 11 performed Christmas favourites like "Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer" and "The 12 Days of Christmas", as well as traditional carols which saw everyone singing along.

Carols: Marcia Price, of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, and Andrew Wilkinson, of Johnsey Estates, with pupils from Rougemont School

Santa visited the on-site nursery with gifts for all the children and staff and occupiers at the business park also handed over 120 gifts to Care & Repair Cymru for the Age Cymru shoebox appeal.

Marcia Price, of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “We’ve got such a lovely community here at Mamhilad so it was great to welcome the pupils from Rougemont to site.

"Their wonderful voices really did fill us with joy this Christmas!”

Santa with Thomas and Toby

Andrew Wilkinson, of Johnsey Estates, said: “Christmas is a special time to enjoy but it can also be a lonely time for some.

"Giving gifts to the nursery children, singing carols with the school children and donating to the elderly have given us all a boost this week.

"It’s been an absolute pleasure to see the delight on the children’s faces and we hope that the gifts help to put a smile on some of the lonely in Torfaen and Monmouthshire this Christmas.”