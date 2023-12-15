A SELECTION of pictures from the 2023 Pride of Gwent Awards ceremony at Rodney Parade.
The awards were held in association with New Directions.
Tess and Logan Lewis. Picture: MKS Photography
Barrie, Grace and Rose Willavise, Alan Willavise, Judy and Robin Watts. Picture: MKS Photography
Rose Willavise. Picture: MKS Photography
Sophie Shuttleworth, Steven Shuttleworth and Brenda Robinson. Picture: MKS Photography
Jordan and Jack Peake. Picture: MKS Photography
Nyla Webbe, Danielle Webb, Nathan Davies, Heather Edwards, Michael Parry-Jones, Emma Williams. Picture: MKS Photography
Chris Stewart and Lisa Nicholls. Picture: MKS Photography
Jon and Kate Sloconbe, Thila Jarvis, Marianna Butcher, Sheila Bugeja, Tom Blacknoice, Jamie Hall. Picture: MKS Photography
Sarah Springer. Picture: MKS Photography
Cheryl Webb, Lelia Walker, Judith Powell, Denise Wolfe, Wendy Gould, Linda Garrett, Emma Hacker. Picture: MKS Photography
Carl Christensen, Paul Murphy, Dennis Smith, Kerry Robson, Tracy Jones. Picture: MKS Photography
Nigel Jones. Picture: MKS Photography
Pride of Gwent Awards 2023. Picture: MKS Photography
Pride of Gwent Awards 2023. Picture: MKS Photography
Pride of Gwent Awards 2023. Picture: MKS Photography
Pride of Gwent Awards 2023. Picture: MKS Photography
