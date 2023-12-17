The former Lliswerry High student and Children’s Laureate Wales unveiled the mural at Brackla Street, Bridgend, to local residents, councillors and members of the press last Friday, December 8.

Mr Allen helped children between the ages of 11 and 16 to pen the poem based on their experiences of being in care.

Children over the age of 11 account for more than half (53 per cent) of the nearly 5,000 children in foster care across Wales.

The young poets hope their words will encourage people in Wales to consider fostering children of their age.

“Everyone has a story, and everyone has a voice. I’m blessed to be working on such an important project with Foster Wales that allows crucial voices to be heard and seen,” said Mr Allen.

“I hope they’re proud of their poem which reflects their true experiences.”

Our voices

Fostering and adoption is not the same

You always think you are to blame

People think your parent’s don’t love you

But most people don’t have a clue

There’s a stereotype that it’s just trouble we make

And that’s something that we all hate

There are stories behind our scars

Yet we hide our feelings in jars

So listen to our stories, respect our choices

These are our lives, these are our voices

'Trajectory to adulthood'





Many young people in the care system have faced extreme hardship and adversity but say it is the negative perceptions of wider society that hurt them most.

Alastair Cope, head of Foster Wales, says fostering a teenager can be easier and more rewarding than a young child.

“When people think about fostering, they often have a preference for younger children, but in some ways it’s easier caring for teenagers and that’s where our biggest need is.

“Teenagers have more understanding of what’s going on in their lives and are able to do things on their own.

“They need involvement in decision-making and a place where their voices can be heard – support, a mentor, someone to stand by them, advocate for them and champion them.

“The young people are on a trajectory to adulthood, so foster carers enjoy being involved in the rewarding stuff such as getting them through their exams or supporting them into university, a job, and maybe even a family of their own one day.

“All local authorities, as Foster Wales, want to create a positive lasting change where teenagers in care are seen positively, have a voice, and are championed and supported by foster families to achieve their true potential.”