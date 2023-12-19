Dawn Heideman was travelling in her car along the A472 to work at Morris’ of Usk Garden Centre at around 7.10am on Saturday, December 9 - while it was still dark - when a tree landed on her car.

Mrs Heideman, of Three Ashes, just over the border in Herefordshire, said: “It was still dark so all I could see was the tree falling in front of me.

“I immediately slammed my brakes on, and I was fortunate enough that the tree landed on my bonnet and not on my roof and through the windscreen.”

A second car travelling in the opposite direction was luckily able to stop before they hit the tree, and Mrs Heideman put her hazard lights on to warn other vehicles of the danger in the road.

The tree fell on the car while Mrs Heideman was driving to work in the dark on Saturday morning (Image: Dawn Heideman)

Although she was unhurt, a large branch meant she couldn't get out of her car until a fellow driver stopped to help.

She said: “I was fortunate to escape injury but the thought of what could have happened to others or myself is quite disturbing.

“I feel this incident could have been prevented if the persons responsible for public safety did their duty.”

Mrs Heideman’s car is now undrivable, leaving her with no means of getting to her job.

She also says the tree had been reported to Monmouthshire County Council as unsafe in November, but no action was taken.

It had allegedly been leaning into the road “for quite some time”.

As the road has a footpath that is regularly in use, people have said it was “fortunate” no one was walking or cycling in the area at the time, as there could have been much more severe consequences.

As a result of the incident, the road was closed for several hours that morning, and police were called to the scene to help Mrs Heideman and to assist with traffic management.

Gwent Police reopened the road at 11.15am on Saturday, December 9, after clearing the tree from the carriageway.

Monmouthshire County Council said its highways team undertake regular inspections of trees and where a tree on private land is deemed to be a potential risk, the owner is informed and advised to take action.

They confirm this common law duty applies where the owner can "reasonably foresee" the land could injure someone, and it is applicable regardless of whether the tree is adjacent to a public highway or any other land."

A spokesperson added: "It is unfortunate to hear that a tree fell on to car and we are glad to learn that no serious injuries were sustained to the driver.

"The emergency services advised MCC’s Highways of a fallen tree, on the R106 between Llanbadoc Church and the Garden centre, just before 07:30. A team arrived on site around 08:30, attended to the tree safely, and left site at around 11:30."