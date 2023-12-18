Since 2020 10 dogs have been destroyed by the force and data obtained by Gwent Police revealed a third of these destroyed dogs were American Bullies.

Three American Bullies have been destroyed in that time period: in October 2020, July 2021 and December 2022, new data from LegalExpert.co.uk found.

Shortly followed behind was Pitbulls and XL Bullies, who both accounted for a fifth of dogs destroyed in the same period.

Dogue de Bordeaux Cross, Malinois and Staffie Cross dogs have also been destroyed once respectively since 2020.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hobrough, who is the NPCC national lead for dangerous dogs, said: “Dog attacks can have a long-lasting impact on people and the communities they live in.

“Officers have the power to intervene in the most serious cases – when there is a fatality or severe injury to a person or another animal for example.

“We will seize dogs which have caused serious injuries or fatalities, and we will prosecute those involved when criminal offences are identified.

“By collaborating closely with our partner agencies to raise awareness and promote safe dog ownership, there is a shared commitment between all these organisations to keep the public safe.”

The number of dogs destroyed by the force since 2020 has risen by 50 per cent.

Caerphilly was branded as a dog attack hotspot after two tragic deaths.

Schoolboy Jack Lis, 10, and great-great grandmother Shirley Patrick, 83 - who lived just half a mile away from each other - were both killed by XL Bully breeds.

Jack Lis, 10, lost his life to a dog attack (Image: Stock)

They died one year apart.

Incidents are not limited to Caerphilly borough, and in January 2023, two Newport dogs were attacked in the city.

The owners of a Jack Russell and a Jack Russell cross Patterdale were walking within the Old Barn Estate when two dogs, described as “XL bully-type breeds”, were off lead and attacked the two small dogs. Both dogs attacked died.

XL bully dogs are to be banned by the Government from New Year’s Eve.





From December 31, it will be illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon or allow XL bully dogs to stray in England and Wales.

XL bully dogs are to be banned by the Government from New Year’s Eve (Image: Jacob King/PA)

After this date, the dogs must also be kept on a lead and muzzled in public.

The police must obtain a court order for a dog to be destroyed if it is a prohibited breed – section one of the Dangerous Dogs Act – or if the dog is out of control – section three of the Dangerous Dogs Act. The owner of the dog can make the decision to have it destroyed also.

In these circumstances, a licenced and trained veterinarian will destroy the dog and not a police officer. The police and its officers do not have any additional authority or powers to destroy any animal, including dogs, unless it is posing an immediate risk to life in an emergency.