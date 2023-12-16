Fred Clough, 19, demanded cash from the employee after walking into the store at Magor services in the early hours of the morning wearing a rucksack.

Emily Jermin, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant told the shop worker, ‘Don’t make me go into my bag to get my toys.’

“The employee told him there was no money in the till but he kept demanding money.

“The victim told the defendant there was money in the stock room and he followed him there.

“The shop worker shut the door of the stock room, barricaded himself in there and called the police.

“The defendant was knocking the door and shouting for money.”

The police soon arrived and Clough was arrested nearby.

When he was questioned by detectives, the defendant told them he needed £300 to pay a drug dealer.

The court heard he was addicted to cocaine.

Clough, of The Close, Portskewett, near Caldicot, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

The offence took place at around 4am on Saturday, June 3.

The defendant, who was represented by Owen Williams, has no previous convictions.

The court heard how Clough, who is blind in one eye and has just 30 per cent vision in the other, had a “tragic childhood”.

Judge Shomon Khan told him: “You made a threat with a weapon.

“This must have been terrifying for your victim.

“Those working in shops need to be protected.”

But the judge added: “I have read some moving documents about how hard your life has been.

“There is compelling mitigation in your case.

“You have never been in trouble before, you have been let down throughout your life and there are strong prospects of rehabilitation.”

Clough was handed a suspended custodial term of nine months.

In the next 12 months he must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and observe a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am.

The defendant will have to pay £400 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.