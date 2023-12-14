Scott Price, 35, from Blackwood is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm at Blisters in Bargoed on November 13 last year.

It is also claimed he is responsible for an assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the same date.

Price’s case was adjourned and he is due in the crown court in the new year on January 5.

The defendant, of Skenfrith Close, Cefn Fforest, was remanded in custody.