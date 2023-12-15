Christopher Athay, 37, from Cwmbran caused a deep wound to her palm during a domestic argument over the summer.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant had confronted the woman with the blade when it was still in a protective case.

The victim had grabbed hold of it but was wounded when the sheath came off.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, said: “It caused a very deep cut palm of her hand.

“She went into the kitchen in tears because of the pain and she wrapped a tea towel around her hand.

“The defendant did not go to her aid that stage. Instead he went upstairs in the property.”

In a victim impact statement the woman said: “I want to stress that this has had an impact on my relationship with men.

“I feel uncomfortable around most men now and I have serious trust issues with men.

“My relationship with women has become better, but this is seriously affected my relationship with men and will continue to affect my relationship with men for the rest of my life.”

She added how she has been left with a 1.5 inch scar on her left hand.

The woman and Athay are no longer together following the incident on August 23.

The defendant, of Marloes Path, Greenmeadow, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threatening a person with a blade in a private place.

Nigel Fryer representing Athay asked the court to take into account the fact that his client had no previous convictions before he admitted these offences.

His barrister said: “He is a man of hitherto clean character.

“The defendant is exceptionally well-respected at work.

“He’s not a man predisposed to violence.

“This was a spur of the moment activity and he apologises profusely for it.”

Mr Fryer added that Athay volunteers to help with bingo sessions held at a community centre.

The Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey Lloyd Clarke jailed the defendant for 18 months but suspended the sentence for 18 months.

She told him there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” in his case.

Athay must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and attend a “Building Better Relationships” programme.

He will have to pay £420 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.

The defendant is set to be made the subject of a restraining order at later court hearing.