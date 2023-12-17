Buildings and landmarks in Wales, including Newport Civic Centre and Pontypool Civic Centre in Torfaen will be going green on Friday, December 22, in support of the children’s charity and the help it provides young people in their darkest hours.

Other sites in Wales lighting up for the NSPCC include Sky Tower and Harbour Bridge in Rhyl.

The NSPCC is calling on families and friends across the country to get together and sign up to walk 5km that night to raise vital funds for the charity and its Childline service, which will have counsellors on hand to answer life-changing calls throughout the festive period, including Christmas Day.

Emma Brennan, supporter fundraising manager at NPSCC Cymru, said: “Our Childline service is expecting a child to contact them every 45 seconds this Christmas, and while it’s free for them to contact the service over the phone or internet, every counselling session costs the charity around £4.

“For children facing abuse, the winter nights can be long and lonely, and we want all children to know that Childline is here for them, even on the darkest nights. We rely on public donations for around 90 per cent of our funding, and by joining us on December 22 you can help Childline answer more life-changing calls.

“Whether you’re enjoying mulled wine and mince pies on the way around, wearing reindeer antlers, Santa hats or light-up accessories, or just pulling on your warmest coats and hats and enjoying the view, you’ll be helping Childline be a lifeline for children this Christmas.”

While children are at home for the holidays, they are cut off from other support systems, which means the Childline service is vitally important at Christmas.

Last Christmas, Childline delivered more than 1,000 high-risk counselling sessions, with 64 per cent of high-risk calls and web chats during that period coming in after dark. Childline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Last year, hundreds of people walked 5k on the longest night of the year and raised more than £100,000 to help fund vital NSPCC services, like Childline.

It costs £10 to sign up for Walk for Children and participants are asked to try and raise £100 to help fund the charity’s vital work and keep more children safe this Christmas.

Everyone who signs up will receive a fundraising pack with everything needed to plan a walk, resources to use on the day, and an NSPCC t-shirt.

To find out more or sign up for this year’s Walk for Children, click here or go to www.nspcc.org.uk and search ‘WALK FOR CHILDREN’ – anyone who uses the promo code WALK25 will get a 25 per cent discount on their registration fee.