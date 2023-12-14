NIGEL GRAVENOR, 41, from Abertillery was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Rhiw Park Road on June 15.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

KAMRAN ALI, 20, of Thompson Avenue, Newport must pay £340.50 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis on January 21.

KYE DAVIS, 21, of Nash Grove, Newport was fined £213 after he after pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on January 21.

He must pay £85 costs.

MARTIN FLYNN, 53, of Cae Mawr Road, Caldicot must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving a vehicle on Park Crescent, Abergavenny on May 21 with an incorrectly inflated tyre.



His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LLOYD JACKSON, 30, of Tern Court Thornhill, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assaulting a police officer in Newport on October 14.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay a £114 surcharge, £100 compensation and £85 costs.

BRETT JENKINS, 41, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly was fined £180 after he admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order on October 23.

He must pay £85 costs and a £72 surcharge.

GARETH JONES, 44, of Bedwellty Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Twyn Gardens on May 18 while not wearing a seat belt.

AARON COOK, 34, of Oakdale Path, St Dials, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis in Pontypool on January 1, 2022.

LUKAS ZIGA, 29, of Capel Crescent, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 14.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

PHILLIP WILLIAM MORRIS, 48, of Rhodfar Hebog, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £407 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a handheld mobile telephone on Rockhill Road, Pontymoile, Pontypool on May 19.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KRZYSZTOF MIERZEJEWSKI, 31, of Constance Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Usk Way on May 4 while not wearing a seat belt.

LYNNE PARFITT, 57, of Norman Street, Caerleon, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 28.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

JOHNNIE ROBERT WILLIAMS, 50, of New Road, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 28.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RHYS WILLIAMS, 50, of Mill View, Caerphilly must pay £391 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on A472 at Main Road, Maesycwmmer on May 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.