In an incredible effort a boy determined to spread some festive cheer handmade, wrote and delivered 700, yes 700! Christmas cards to care home residents.

Every year, Joshua Bromley, 5, who attends St Helens Primary School in Barry, makes Christmas cards for the clients of his mum, community care assistant Claire Hop.

This year, however, Joshua was more determined than ever to spread the Christmas cheer and wanted to write cards for everybody in Barry!

Mum Claire said that might be a bit ambitious, but Joshua was not deterred and just started making and writing cards.

At the end of his epic efforts, the family were left with hundreds of cards to deliver.

“I am just so proud of him,” said Ms Hop.

“Joshua came up with the idea he wanted to make Christmas cards for everybody in Barry, I thought that was a bit of a stretch.

“It started he wanted to do it for one care home then he kept doing it.”

Joshua was determined to spread some festive cheer (Image: Claire Hop)

He handmade 700 Christmas cards (Image: Claire Hop)

It was thought Joshua would only be able to drop the cards off at care home receptions, however when he arrived he was often invited in, where there were hugs and tears as he hand delivered his Christmas cards to care home residents – some of whom had not had a Christmas card for years.

“He was so sweet,” said Ms Hop. “At first I thought we would just give it to the reception area, but more than half the homes invited him to hand deliver the cards.”

There were tears as Joshua delivered them to care home residents (Image: Claire Hop)

In a heart-warming feature to the cards, Joshua added the Bible verse he had learnt in school: "Love one another; as I have loved you".

Ms Hop said it was uplifting to see such a kind gesture being made in these often portrayed “dark times”.

“There is so much terrible stuff that happens in the world,” said Ms Hop. “We forget these little things people do that bring joy and happiness.”