There will be no First Bus services across the entire area on Christmas Day, and other services will be affected from Christmas Eve through to Tuesday, January 2. Customers are advised to visit the First Bus website for the latest information on festive timetables.

First Cymru, West of England and Worcester’s managing director Doug Claringbold said: “We recognise that customers want transport during the festive period, but it’s also important that we give our hard-working drivers some well-earned down time to celebrate with their family and friends.

“I’d like to thank all our customers who have travelled with us during the past year and wish you, and our future customers, a merry Christmas and a great new year, and we look forward to transporting you across our region in 2024 and beyond.”

The general First Bus Cymru Christmas 2023 timetable can be found below:

Christmas Eve - Normal Sunday timetables but some services will finish earlier than usual;

Christmas Day - No service;

Boxing Day - No service;

December 27-29 - Saturday timetables on all services except for services 4, 29 and 166. These three services will operate their Mon-Fri school holiday timetables;

December 30 - Normal Saturday timetables;

New Year’s Eve - Normal Sunday timetables but some services will finish earlier than usual;

New Year’s Day - No service'

January 2 - Normal school holiday services will resume.

More detailed timetables for individual routes can be accessed here.