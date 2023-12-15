Newport City Council have received a full application to turn 24 Llanwern Street in Newport into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO), including five bedrooms.

The application was originally submitted and validated on Friday, November 24.

The owners are seeking to make alterations and add a number of extensions to the property to create a new five-bedroom HMO.

Before the application goes any further, the case officers have offered residents of the street and nearby areas to have their say on the potential changes to the property.

According to the tenants of surrounding properties, an application had previously been submitted to make the property into an HMO, and was later refused due to resident backlash over those living in the house taking over the limited on-street parking available.

Residents of other properties on the street received a letter from the case officer on December 7 that detailed their right of having 21 days to comment on the application, either by online or in writing to the Head of Regeneration and Economic Development at Newport City Council.

According to the letter, residents are encouraged to include their name and postal address when submitting a comment, otherwise it is likely to be treated as anonymous and given little or no weight when taking into consideration the opinions of the public during the final decision process.

Residents have also been given a guide to the decision-process in order to help them decide if they wish to make any comment on the application.

Anyone wishing to make a comment on the application is invited to do so by visiting the Newport City Council's planning portal here.

The full application's reference number is 23/1076.