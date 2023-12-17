But eight-year-old Acey from Pontypool is not like other children. This year when writing her Christmas wish list for Santa Claus, she had just two big wishes.

One, a first big girl’s bike, and second, £3,000 to help the homeless in her local community.

Eight-year-old Acey has a very special Christmas wish this year (Image: Anonymous)

When Acey first brought up the idea of money for the homeless as a Christmas gift, she originally wanted to buy a house and provide a set of furniture.

After talking about what was realistic, Acey and her mum settled on buying blankets, pillows and warm drinks for the people on the streets.

Acey and her sister Seren have always been keen to help others in need all year round (Image: Anonymous)

Mum Tanya said: “Acey and her sister Seren have always been really thoughtful girls, always thinking of others.

“When we go out, if they ever see someone on the street, they always ask if we can buy them a hot meal or something like that. I really see this as Acey simply taking her kindness to the next step.

“I thought it would be helpful to give people things to keep them warm, like hot chocolate and blankets,” explained Acey.

She continued in her determination to help the homeless this Christmas, even asking Santa for help when the family visited him in Caldicot last weekend, and he explained that he might need some help with that wish.

“I genuinely thought she would forget about it when we went to see Father Christmas, so I was really shocked when she came out with it," said Tanya.

In order to galvanise Santa’s helpers, Tanya has set up a GoFundMe to help Acey reach her £3,000 target by Christmas Day.

The aim is for the final total to be split between a minimum of two charities, including Shelter Cymru and Emmaus.

The whole family are immensely proud of Acey (Image: Anonymous)

According to her family, Acey has always been keen to think of others during the festive season, even asking Santa for money for her mum last year.

“She’s just this amazingly sweet, kind and thoughtful girl,” said mum Tanya. “She’s always thinking of those who might have nothing to open or no one to be with at Christmas.

“We get really emotional thinking about it. The whole family are so immensely proud of her, and we think she is just brilliant.”

While Tanya is aware that everyone is in the midst of a financial crisis and may not be able to give much, she is keen to highlight that anything will help make this special dream a reality.

She added: “One message I would like to give is not only will you be making one little girl’s Christmas wish come true, but you’ll be helping her to make a lot of people’s wishes come true.”

If you would like to donate and be one of Santa’s helpers and make this wonderful little girl’s Christmas wish come true, you can do so here.