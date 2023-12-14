The home which is situated to the base of the falls is new to the market with Roger Parry & Partners and it comes with its own successful tearoom and holiday accommodation business.

Pistyll Rhaeadr is often referred to as one of the ‘Seven Wonders of Wales’ and the Tan-y-Pistyll, translated as little house under the waterfall, sits at the base of the 240 feet-high falls in the Berwyn Mountains, west of Oswestry.

According to Roger Parry & Partners “the owners have established a fantastic business offering a tearoom, accommodation to include a two-bedroom apartment, chalet and showman’s caravan. There is also a camping field, Prayer lodge used for ceremonies, a customer car park and public toilets”.

They add: “tranquillity mixed with awe-inspiring, natural beauty has captivated generations of visitors at the site, including a three-mile trail that explores the landscape in even more depth from the tea room's car park, either taking in old quarry heaps and hillsides or, for the more adventurous, a steep climb up the hill to the right of the thundering waterfall.”

Pistyll Rhaeadr (Image: Gill Thomas.)

Lucie Bromley, of Roger Parry & Partners said, “There is so much to find at this site that is now on the market with Roger Parry & Partners. It is surely one of the most enchanting property purchases currently in Wales.”

Within the 25 acres of glorious grounds leased from the Wynnstay Estate, is a three bedroom detached house for the owners with its own private garden and parking area so the owner can also enjoy being immersed in this special location.

As this property is commercial, part freehold and part leasehold the vendor’s solicitor is putting a sales pack together.

The vendors will not accept an offer before any prospective purchaser has had the sales pack, which is expected to be available in January 2024.

Tan-y-Pistyll is for sale with offers in the region of £950,000 with Roger Parry & Partners. The particulars are available on Roger Parry & Partners website.