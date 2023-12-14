The hit period drama is based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels and it follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

A trailer announcing the highly-anticipated dates features quotes by fans pleading for an update of when the show will return – alongside clips of the upcoming season.

The video features returning characters including Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel, and Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh.

Watch the Bridgerton series three trailer

Rejoice in this most thrilling news. Bridgerton Season 3 shall debut in two parts: Part 1 on May 16th and Part 2 on June 13th. pic.twitter.com/oAnT5f8fCC — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 12, 2023

The show’s anonymous gossip writer Lady Whistledown, voiced by Dame Julie Andrews, also returns in the clip.

Alongside scenes of horse racing, fireworks and elegant balls, Lady Whistledown says: “Gentle reader, you thought I was silenced, but you thought wrong. Yours truly Lady Whistledown.”

Actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington but was revealed as the allusive figure behind the Lady Whistledown character in season one, also features in the teaser clip.

When will Bridgerton's third series be released?





The third series of Bridgerton will be released in two parts and there’s a few months until fans can get stuck into the new episodes.

Netflix will release the first part of the new series on May 16 while the second part will be released on June 13.

What will the third series of Bridgerton be about?





Those wanting to watch the third series might be wondering what will happen in the new episodes – here’s what we know.

The third season will see Penelope give up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

However, undeterred by the setback, she is set on finding a husband who can provide her with enough independence to continue her double life.

Colin is disheartened to find that Penelope is giving him the cold shoulder after he returns from his summer travels.

Bridgerton fans are excited for the new series to be released (Image: Netflix/PA)

He will offer to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband, in a bid to win back her friendship, but his lessons may start working too well as he starts to question his feelings for her.

When it first launched on Christmas Day 2020, Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

The first season followed the development of a steamy romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

The second instalment centred around the family’s eldest son Viscount Anthony Bridgerton getting caught up in a love triangle between Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, and her sister Edwina, Charithra Chandran.

Bridgerton fans react to release of series three teaser and release dates

Bridgerton fans have taken to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their excitement for the teaser clip and release date announcement.

One said: “Bridgerton’s teaser is here, everyone, this is not a drill.”

With several dancer emojis, another said: “Bridgerton Season 3 is hereeeeeee.”

With crying face emojis, a third wrote: “Bridgerton season 3 finally has an official release date yoh.”

Some fans are excited but a little less enthusiastic about the time they’ll have to wait until it’s released with one saying: “Darn ( yet delighted) that Bridgerton series 3 broadcasts next May . What a wait !”