At Newport Magistrates' Court, Jake Edwards, 27, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker at Bargoed Golf Club over the summer.

The victim was Sergeant Zak Davies and the offence took place on Sunday, August 27.

Edwards, of Bryn Road, Markham, near Blackwood was ordered to pay £790 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge.

The defendant has until January 31, 2024 to pay the full amount.