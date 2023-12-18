The service, offered by Newport City Council, is free of charge but must be booked in advance.

The door-to-door collection will take place between Monday, January 8, and Friday, January 12.

“Simply book a slot, remove all decorations and any stand or pot then leave your tree in your usual collection spot by 6am on your collection day," the council website says.

“We’ll take care of the rest!”

Each tree collected will be chipped and composted at the council’s in-house facility.

The council says arranging to have your tree collected and composted will help residents to “do their bit to help tackle the climate and ecological emergency”.

Alternatively, you can take your tree to the household waste recycling centre (HWRC) on Docks Way, which is also free.

Bin collection dates over Christmas and New Year 2023

There will be no collections on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

In Newport, collections in those weeks will be one day late (Tuesday to Saturday).

The HWRC will be closed on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25) and reopen on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26).

In Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Torfaen, all waste collections will take place two days later after Christmas and one day later after New Year.

For example, bins that would usually be collected on Monday, December 25, will be collected on Wednesday, December 27.

All bins that would normally be collected on Monday, January 1 will be on Tuesday, January 2.