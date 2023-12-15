DARRAN JONES, 54, of Llanyravon Way, Llanyravon, Cwmbran must pay £488 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on a train approaching Reading station on April 29.

FFION DEACON, 20, of Arael View, Abertillery must pay £227 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Rose Heyworth Road on May 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALICE HENSON, 31, of Vermeer Crescent, Newport must pay £476 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on May 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

CAMERON BROOKS, 20, of Ash Place, Bargoed must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 Newport Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly on May 26.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ADAM GRAHAM WILLIS, 36, of Campion Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 27mph in a 20mph zone on Pillmawr Road on May 24.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHNATHAN BRADLEY, 40, of Blue Lake Close, Ebbw Vale must pay £692 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 28.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SAMANTHA KING, 51, of Lewis Street, Swffryd, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on A4046 Waunllwyd, Ebbw Vale on June 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALEXANDER ELLIS THOMAS, 29, of Northgate, Ebbw Vale must pay £402 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 28.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD CARTER, 36, of Fields Park Terrace, Cross Keys, Caerphilly must pay £498 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 28.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

TIMOTHY MATTHEWS, 43, of East View, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 30mph in a 20mph zone on Monmouth Road, Usk on May 21.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LINDSEY MORGAN, 39, of Heol Y Twyn, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed, near Blackwood on June 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KEVIN PLUMLEY, 52, of Manor Way, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate at the Old Mill car park, Trosnant Street on May 19.

JAN SIVAK, 41, of Halstead Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Pencarn Way, Duffryn on May 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN DAVID WATKINS, 63, of St Mary Street, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.