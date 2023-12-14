Our live feed has now finished.
- A major incident has been declared after an explosion at an industrial estate in Treforest.
- The two-storey building was “totally alight” and “at risk of collapse”, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
- Three people were treated at the scene before they were discharged, however, one person remains unaccounted for.
- The fire services remain at the scene and the area has been sealed off.
- Significant road closures are in place and the public is requested to avoid the area.
- An investigation is to be launched to determine the cause of the fire.
