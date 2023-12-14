Summary

One person unaccounted for after huge South Wales fire

Emergency
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A major incident has been declared after an explosion at an industrial estate in Treforest.
  • The two-storey building was “totally alight” and “at risk of collapse”, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
  • Three people were treated at the scene before they were discharged, however, one person remains unaccounted for.
  • The fire services remain at the scene and the area has been sealed off.
  • Significant road closures are in place and the public is requested to avoid the area.
  • An investigation is to be launched to determine the cause of the fire.

