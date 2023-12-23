WITH everyone feeling festive we decided the theme this week should be a real Christmas colour - red.
And here are just some of the pictures members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club shared with us.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
An old red phone box in Caldicot. Picture: Catherine Mayo
A postbox in Churchill Park, Caerphilly. Picture: David Chamberlain
High tide at Newport Docks. Picture: Sian McDermott
Hand-crafted snowmen. Picture: Megan Parton
A Fly Agaric, pictured near Mynydd Islwyn. Picture: Angela Shipp
Paragliding from the Blorenge. Picture: Alan Underwood
Looking through the castle window, Caerphilly Castle. Picture: Julie-anne Perera
Red fire buckets at Blaenavon Heritage Railway. Picture: Granville Joxies
Waiting at Newport Railway Station, platform three. Picture: Peter Bøurne
Frosted red berries in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
Light at Tintern Abbey. Picture: Nathan Spokes
