An old red phone box in Caldicot. Picture: Catherine Mayo

A postbox in Churchill Park, Caerphilly. Picture: David Chamberlain

High tide at Newport Docks. Picture: Sian McDermott

Hand-crafted snowmen. Picture: Megan Parton

A Fly Agaric, pictured near Mynydd Islwyn. Picture: Angela Shipp

Paragliding from the Blorenge. Picture: Alan Underwood

Looking through the castle window, Caerphilly Castle. Picture: Julie-anne Perera

Red fire buckets at Blaenavon Heritage Railway. Picture: Granville Joxies

Waiting at Newport Railway Station, platform three. Picture: Peter Bøurne

Frosted red berries in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Light at Tintern Abbey. Picture: Nathan Spokes