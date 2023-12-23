WITH everyone feeling festive we decided the theme this week should be a real Christmas colour - red.

And here are just some of the pictures members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club shared with us.

An old red phone box in Caldicot. Picture: Catherine Mayo

A postbox in Churchill Park, Caerphilly. Picture: David Chamberlain

High tide at Newport Docks. Picture: Sian McDermott

Hand-crafted snowmen. Picture: Megan Parton

A Fly Agaric, pictured near Mynydd Islwyn. Picture: Angela Shipp

Paragliding from the Blorenge. Picture: Alan Underwood

Looking through the castle window, Caerphilly Castle. Picture: Julie-anne Perera

Red fire buckets at Blaenavon Heritage Railway. Picture: Granville Joxies

Waiting at Newport Railway Station, platform three. Picture: Peter Bøurne

Frosted red berries in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Light at Tintern Abbey. Picture: Nathan Spokes