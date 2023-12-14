iPhone and Android users are being urged to check their devices for these 17 apps.
Customers are at risk after some dangerous apps have reportedly infiltrated Google Play and Apple stores.
Apps which promise to improve your credit score or quick financial help are among the latest malware that could be putting your sensitive information at risk.
Here are 17 apps that you should be checking for and deleting from your device, according to Phone Arena.
Delete these Apple and Android apps from your device
- AA Kredit
- Amor Cash
- GuayabaCash
- EasyCredit
- Cashwow
- CrediBus
- FlashLoan
- PréstamosCrédito
- Préstamos De Crédito-YumiCash
- Go Crédito
- Instantáneo Préstamo
- Cartera grande
- Rápido Crédito
- Finupp Lending
- 4S Cash
- TrueNaira
- EasyCash
Now that you’ve checked and or removed the above apps from your phone, it’s important to be vigilant about some of the symptoms that could indicate your device has been subject to malicious software.
How can I tell that there is malware on my phone or device?
Some of the most common ways to tell that you have malware on your phone include everything from pop-ups that won’t go away to your phone's battery draining faster than normal.
The experts at PC Magazine have rounded up some of the biggest tell-tale signs with the full list and further advice available via its website.
If you’re concerned about malware on your device, you should be on the lookout for the likes of explained fees on your phone bill.
Other symptoms of malware include dropped calls and poor phone connection.
You should also be on the lookout for slower operating speeds, unexpected apps appearing as well as a surge in your data consumption and a reduced performance.
