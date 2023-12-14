Whether you use carrier bags to do the weekly food shop or use them to put the rubbish out, some could be worth up to £150.

Handbag company Latico Leathers has listed some of the carrier bags that are selling for up to £150 on eBay.

Carrier bags selling on eBay for up to £150 – what to look for

Why not have a dig through your carrier bag collection? It might just earn you a sweet cash bonus.

John Lewis 1990 carrier bag

Worth: £150

This John Lewis carrier bag could earn you some money if you have one in your cupboard (Image: eBay)

One of the most expensive carrier bags that Latico Leathers has come across is the Vintage 1990 Jones Brothers Holloway Rd John Lewis carrier bag.

This is selling for £150 plus £6.85 for postage and packaging.

But why is it so valuable? Latico Leathers explains that the Jones Brothers store was opened on Holloway Road in 1899 which was later bought by the John Lewis Partnership in 1940 before closing its doors in 1990.

This bag is a reminder of that piece of time and the history is why the carrier bag is worth so much money.

Vintage Fosters carrier bag

Worth: £100

Have a rummage through your carrier bags - you might find one like this (Image: eBay)

If you have a Fosters carrier bag lying around at home, it could make you £100.

The bag that’s listed on eBay is described as being made from durable materials and according to the listing, it’s built to last.

It features the classic Fosters logo from the alcohol brand that was founded in Melbourne in 1888 by two American brothers, William and Ralph Foster.

Thunderbirds carrier bag

Worth: £100

This Thunderbirds carrier bag could make you £100 (Image: eBay)

The Thunderbirds TV show was filmed between 1964 and 1966 and 32 episodes were filmed over that period. While there have been many Thunderbird toys that are now valuable, having a Thunderbird carrier bag could be worth £100.

The eBay seller estimates that the bag was made in the 60s and has turned slightly brown because of its age.

The handbag company believes a pristine Thunderbirds bag from the same era could potentially be worth more.

Music shop carrier bags

Worth: £25 - £49.99

Vintage carrier bags could earn you more money than you realise (Image: eBay)

Vintage carrier bags from shops such as Virgin Megastore, Our Price or HMV could fetch you anywhere between £25 and £49.99.

Supermarket bags

Worth: £13.99+

Holding onto old supermarket bags could be worthwhile (Image: eBay)

While the average supermarket carrier bag isn’t worth much, a vintage design could earn you a few pounds.

The Asda "Permanently low prices forever" carrier bag sells for £13.99, Vintage Farmfoods carrier bags sell for £24.99 and the 2010 discontinued Tesco "Every little helps" bag sells for £99.

Ben Schreiber, head of Ecommerce for handbag company Latico Leathers, explained why these bags are being sold for so much: "To a collector, the value of an item can often depend on the nostalgia and emotional appeal rather than the perceived worth of an item.

“To pay upwards of £100 for a plastic bag can be inconceivable to some, but for others, owning such an item can take them back to a period in their lives that they cherish."

Ben added: "We know that luxury handbags increase in value year on year, but how many of us would have expected that holding on to carrier bags could also make you money.

“If you or someone you know hoards carrier bags, now is a great time to check if you have any worth selling."