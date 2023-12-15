A DRUG dealer was warned he is facing a “substantial” prison sentence after he was caught trafficking heroin and cocaine.
Kieran Parsons, 25, of Ben Jonson Way, Newport pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.
The offences took place between May 13, 2020 and August 9, 2023.
Judge Paul Hopkins KC adjourned sentence for the preparation of a probation report but told Parsons: “The likelihood is a substantial custodial sentence.”
Parson was granted conditional bail after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant is due to be sentenced on January 19 next year.
