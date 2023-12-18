A NEWPORT family have decked their home out with a selection of stunning Christmas decorations.
Samantha Bromley and her eight-year-old son took to adding a ‘personal touch’ to their festive decorations with hand making everything.
The family’s decorations include two gorgeous red and white wreaths which are filled with baubles, candy canes, bows, and gingerbread ornaments. Inside the wreathe says ‘Candy Cane Lane.’
A festive showcase surrounds the front door complete with giant baubles, a life-size Santa who greets guests and a cute polar bear keeps watch.
To make sure that Santa gets your Christmas list the family have also put a post box outside their home labelled ‘North Pole Express’ and a little festive train runs on the ledge above the door.
Ms Bromley said: “I have been making my own decorations for a few years but this year I wanted something very fun and festive.
“Making these decorations gives it a more personal touch and sometimes what you vision isn’t available to purchase.
“Both wall and door wreaths were created by myself.
“We are providing a little Christmas Cheer. This was created by myself with a little input for my 8-year-old.”
