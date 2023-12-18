Samantha Bromley and her eight-year-old son took to adding a ‘personal touch’ to their festive decorations with hand making everything.

Gorgeous red and white wreath (Image: Samantha Bromley)

The family’s decorations include two gorgeous red and white wreaths which are filled with baubles, candy canes, bows, and gingerbread ornaments. Inside the wreathe says ‘Candy Cane Lane.’

A festive showcase surrounds the front door complete with giant baubles, a life-size Santa who greets guests and a cute polar bear keeps watch.

Outside Samantha's festive home (Image: Samantha Bromley)

To make sure that Santa gets your Christmas list the family have also put a post box outside their home labelled ‘North Pole Express’ and a little festive train runs on the ledge above the door.

Ms Bromley said: “I have been making my own decorations for a few years but this year I wanted something very fun and festive.

“Making these decorations gives it a more personal touch and sometimes what you vision isn’t available to purchase.

Samantha's eight-year-old helped make their wonderful decorations (Image: Samantha Bromley)

“Both wall and door wreaths were created by myself.

“We are providing a little Christmas Cheer. This was created by myself with a little input for my 8-year-old.”

The decorations even have a little festive train (Image: Samantha Bromley)