In June, Wildstone Group Limited applied for planning permission to install a digital advertising hoarding at 27 Cwm Road, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale.

This digital display was planned to be three metres tall and six metres wide and would show “static” adverts in rotation and would replace the existing advert board there.

In October, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council planners refused the proposal on highway safety issues.

Development and estates manager, Steve Smith said: “It is considered that the advertisement due to its siting, digital illumination and frequency of sequencing would be distracting to road users and therefore detrimental to highway safety.”

Wildstone’s planning agents Stantec UK limited believe that council’s reason for refusal are “unfounded” and planning officers have not considered the “context” of the surrounding area.

Stantec said: “The existing advertisement is attached to the gable end of the appeal site.

“The proposed advertisement would replace the existing 48-sheet billboard display.

“The appeal site’s immediate surroundings are predominantly residential in character.

“On the opposite side of the road is the Waunlwyd Youth Community Centre.

“Residential properties occupy the land towards the north and southeast of the appeal site, however the advertisement display will not be visible from these properties.

“The existing advertisement is visible to road users, and this has been the case for over 14- years.

“Accordingly, the existing advertisement is a well-established feature of the local street environment.

“The history of the site and the existing advertisement are material considerations that carry significant weight in the determination of this appeal.”

Stantec goes on to say that Wildstone and the industry body “Outsmart” have been working to establish “best practice” for the control of displays during the night and day.

The also maintain that changing the advertising hoarding over to digital would also be environmentally friendly.

This is due to the need for less vehicle trips to service the sites as it can “now be done remotely.”

Stantec added: “The site has been selected as an acceptable location for the proposal due to its long standing existing use and the presence of streetlights.”