Connor Sainsbury from Caerphilly was caught buying ketamine and cannabis imported into the UK by the kilo.

The 21-year-old had people working for him selling the class B drugs on and he issued threats of violence to those who owed him money.

Large quantities of drugs were found (Image: Gwent Police)

Some of the drugs being shipped into mainland Britain came from Dutch suppliers in the Netherlands which were then sent by courier to him in Gwent.

He appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, December 7, after he pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug class B – cannabis; and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug class B– ketamine.

He also pled guilty to the possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, said the defendant had bought 30kg of cannabis and 4kg of ketamine from a contact known as ‘Liverpool’.

Connor Sainsbury was jailed for three years and eight months (Image: Gwent Police)

Sainsbury was arrested on Tuesday, June 13, as part of Operation Bergen, an initiative targeting organised crime groups in the Rhymney area of Caerphilly linked to the supply of drugs.

The police have now released a video showing officers cutting down and forcing their way into the house where Sainsbury was living.

The force then charges their way into the property and shout at Sainsbury to ‘get on the floor.’

✅ A Pontlottyn man has received a sentence of more than three-and-a-half years in prison for drugs supply offences linked to a network of dealers in north-west England.



PC Rhys Jones, the officer in the case, said: “Sainsbury played a leading role in the distribution and sale of ketamine and cannabis to dealers lower down the chain.

“He was part of a nationwide network of drug dealers leading back to Liverpool, benefitting from the sale of drugs and making a substantial amount of money in the process.

“The defendant was one of several arrests which took place in both Gwent and Manchester and the work of both services had led to this conviction, disrupting the supply of drugs into our service area.

“As the officer in the case for this investigation, I’d like to thank officers from Greater Manchester Police who assisted in this operation.

“We will continue to target anyone who continues to take part in this illegal activity in our communities.

“Information from the public is vital in helping us tackling drug supply and we’re grateful to any details that we receive from residents to help with our investigations.

“If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area then call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency or send us a direct message on social media.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Sainsbury was jailed for three years and eight months and will be required to appear at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at a later date.