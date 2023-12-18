Anthony Tregonning, 39, hit Ieuan Parry on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road near Tredegar following a police chase.

The victim, then aged 24, was flown by helicopter to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff following the collision at 12.10pm on Monday, November 22, 2021.

He was treated for severe head and leg injuries.

Tregonning was at the wheel of a Mitsubishi Evo and he has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after lying to the police that his car had been stolen.

At Cardiff Crown Court, the defendant also admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Tregonning lied to the police after the crash that his Mitsubishi Evo had been stolen.

After entering those pleas, Tregonning’s barrister Jeffrey Jones asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a probation.

He said the defendant was in full-time employment and was a man of previous good character with no previous convictions recorded against him.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Tregonning that his sentence would take place on Friday, January 26 next year.

Tregonning was granted bail ahead of his sentence next month.

He warned him: “This adjournment will give you the opportunity to make arrangements for the disposition of your affairs, but you can expect nothing less than a custodial sentence when you return to court.

“Be under no illusion about that. You will be going straight down.”

Tregonning, of Llwyn Berry, Georgetown, Merthyr Tydfil was granted conditional bail.

In the days following the crash, Gwent Police informed the police watchdog of the incident.

A force spokesperson said: “We’ve contacted the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with standard procedure as officers were involved in a pursuit prior to the collision.”

Traffic was stopped in both directions to allow the Wales Air Ambulance to access the scene and the eastbound carriageway remained closed for almost six hours.