Emma Webb, mother to Brodie Morgan, who took her own life aged 16 in March 2020, walked for 18 days to raise money for charity and was surprised by the Prince of Wales during her challenge.

Brodie, a talented showjumper, was found dead near the stables in the village of Llantrisant in Monmouthshire.

Brodie Morgan died in 2020 (Image: PAPYRUS)

Brodie’s mum said her horse-loving daughter was her ‘purpose for living’ and the pair ‘were so close.’

In tribute to her daughter Ms Webb walked with a life-size resin horse to pay homage to Brodie’s hobby.

The challenge began at the David Broome Event Centre in Chepstow, Wales, Brodie’s favourite showground, and ended at the Excel Centre in London Docklands in time for the International Horse Show.

Ms Webb attended the horse show annually with her daughter.

Emma Webb has completed her 157 mile walk (Image: PA)

On her website, called “do it for brodie”, Ms Webb said the horse show was “a huge part of our lives and we loved attending each year as part of our family lead-up to Christmas celebrations”.

On deciding to undertake the challenge, Ms Webb told PA: “I thought about the journey and Miles (the model horse) came in later because I just thought, ‘what can I do to make a difference? What will make a big impact?’”

“He’s made a huge impact. People come up to him, they like stroking him.”

“It’s just been such a journey.

“I just hope that it has raised awareness and, you know, maybe prevent somebody from taking their own life or encourages somebody to open up a conversation about seeking support.”

On day 13 of her walk, called Leg on to London, Ms Webb had a surprise visit from the Prince of Wales who hugged her and showed support for her challenge.

In a video posted on Facebook, William walked slowly towards Ms Webb who can be heard screaming in shock.

Ms Webb’s challenge aimed to raise money for Riders Mind, a charity aiming to improve the mental wellbeing of equestrians, and Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide.

She aimed to raise a total of £30,000 on JustGiving, but surpassed her target by more than £17,800.