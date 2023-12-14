The 60-apartment independent living scheme for older people in St Mellons will be built on the site of the former St Mellons Youth and Community Centre on Crickhowell Road.

Lovell, which has been selected by Cardiff Council to deliver the project, said construction will begin in January 2024.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for housing and communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said: “Our Community Living schemes are creating new modern homes for older people in the city to meet their needs and aspirations.

“St Mellons is one of 10 innovative schemes we have planned that will not only promote independent living but help tackle the severe housing pressures we’re experiencing right now.”

An artist's impression of the St Mellons apartments showing view from junction of St Arvans Crescent of Crickhowell Road. Pic: C2J Architects and Town Planners.

The £17.2 million scheme will be within walking distance of local shopping facilities and the St Mellons Hub.

Apartments will be powered by solar panels and the site will include electric scooter charging points, bicycle storage, activity rooms, residents lounges, a health suite and landscaped gardens.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

Cardiff Council recently unveiled plans for a £14.5 million independent living wellbeing centre proposed for the former gasworks site in Grangetown.

The project, put forward by a partnership made up of Cardiff Council, Vale of Glamorgan Council and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (UHB), is aimed at promoting independent living and reducing demand on services.

It will include:

A warehouse for equipment needed to enable people to live in their own homes after receiving care;

A wellbeing hub offering services including therapy, classes and community facilities;

A new ‘smart house’ demonstration centre showcasing aids, adaptations and solutions for independent living.

The council’s cabinet member for adult social services, Cllr Norma Mackie, said there is a “projected rise in the number of older people and those living with life-limiting illnesses and dementia”.

A rise in the number of older people can be seen in neighbouring Vale of Glamorgan as well.

There are 56,200 people aged 50-plus in the county and the number of people aged 65-plus is projected to increase by 22 per cent by 2039.

This would be the largest increase of any local authority in Wales.