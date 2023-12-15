The council joins others across Gwent in a “commitment” to creating “wildflower-rich pollinator habitats” on roadside verges and bypass routes.

But financial constraints will also play a part in the council’s thinking, a committee was told on Tuesday December 12.

The council saved £59,000 this year by limiting the number of grass cuttings.

A new report shows the council has identified 61 areas “to flourish” across the county borough in 2024.

Within those areas, the council said it would “aim to mow a swathe along footpaths and roadsides, maintaining safety for pedestrians and clear site lines”.

“Additionally, in larger areas, we aim to mow swathes throughout the areas, creating desire lines or paths and – where the site allows – maintain areas for recreational use,” the council said in its report to the housing and environment scrutiny committee.

Cllr Adrian Hussey, who sits on the committee, said he was “100 per cent in favour” of the council’s previous grass-cutting schemes, but encouraged the council to pick up the cuttings after each mow.

He told colleagues that cut grass left on verges was a “bugbear” of residents.

Fellow committee member Carl Cuss raised a similar point, telling the committee there were “always complaints” about the grass being cut and left on the ground at Rhymney Cemetery.

Committee member Donna Cushing said leaves left on the ground could also be a hazard, and noted “we don’t seem to see road sweepers any more”.

Mark Williams, the council’s corporate director for economy and the environment, said parks services had seen millions of pounds taken from their budgets due to wider pressures, and the council would “need an army” of staff to pick up cuttings after every mow.

“It’s not something that’s practical or affordable,” he added.

Caerphilly Council’s list of areas which it will leave to grow in 2024 is as follows:

Rhymney

Rhymney Bypass/Rhymney roundabout to Butetown/Butetown to Heads of the Valley roundabouts;

Verge in front of Travellers site, Rhymney;

Maerdy Park, Rhymney;

Areas in Rhymney War Memorial Park.

New Tredegar/Phillipstown

New Tredegar Bypass;

White Rose Way Business Units;

‘Daisy Field’ and the area to the entrance of Phillipstown.

Aberbargoed / Britannia

Area to the front of Scandinavian Design and opposite side of road, Aberbargoed.

Fleur de lys/Pengam

Banking and surrounds at Trelyn Park, Fleur de lys;

Area below St Davids Football field, Pengam;

Area between High Street, Pengam and St David Industrial Estate.

Trinant

Banking on entrance to Trinant via Kendon Hill.

Blackwood/Cefn Fforest

Bedwellty Road/Heol y Cefn, Cefn Fforest;

Highfields Way banking;

Blackwood Showfield (specific areas);

Cwmgelli verges.

Pontllanfraith

Lower Islwyn Park banking;

Blackwood Road (from traffic lights opposite the police station to the former Tredegar Junction pub).

Penllwyn/The Bryn

Bryn Playing Fields (specific areas).

Oakdale

Waterloo;

Oakdale Bypass verges.

Nelson

Nelson Wern Park;

Large grass area at Ynys Las, Nelson.

Bargoed/Gilfach

Triangle in front of Ty Bargoed Offices;

Angel Way (Bargoed Bypass);

Large area between William Street and St Marys Street, Gilfach;

Large grass area, The Avenue, Gilfach;

Large grass area, Fairways.

Hengoed/Cefn Hengoed

Bank area from Raglan Road to Main Road, Hengoed;

New Road roundabout to the viaduct.

Llanbradach

Llanbradach Park;

Banks in Llanbradach Park and flat area behind Library, Llanbradach bypass and layby.

Maesycwmmer

Maesycwmmer verges Main Road/The Boot;

Areas at Maesycwmmer Playing Fields.

Gelligaer

Areas at junction by The Cross Inn on Gelligaer Road.

Penpedairheol/Cascade

Large area with pylon to the rear of Burnet Drive, Penpedairheol;

Area from Clos Mynach to Bryn Awelon/Bryn Siriol.

Abercarn/Cwmcarn

Banks at Abercarn Welfare;

Persondy Bankings;

High Meadow old swimming baths plot.

Hafodyrynys/Crumlin

Hafodyrynys wide verges;

Herbert Avenue Banks.

Treowen

Rear of Ael Y Bryn.

Newbridge

Newbridge (McDonalds) roundabout;

Torlais Street;

Verges at former Aiwa Site, Newbridge.

Wattsville/Cwmfelinfach/Ynysddu

Surrounds of Wattsville lower football pitch;

Rear of Alexander Road, Ynysddu.

Risca/Pontymister

Snowdon Close.

Caerphilly

Verges from Trecenydd to Penrhos;

Penrhos roundabout;

Watford Road turning circle;

Caerphilly Mountain verges;

Verges from Cedar Tree roundabout to Bedwas roundabout;

Crescent Road Floral Area;

Morgan Jones Park – tump and woodland.

Aber Valley

Senghenydd Recreational Ground.

Penyrheol

Hendredenny – large field by Angel pub.

Castle View Estate

Roundabout by Cwrt Rawlin pub.

Bedwas and Trethomas

Upper Glyn Gwyn – large area Upper Glyn Gwyn Street (leaving a “kickabout area”).

Rudry/Machen/Draethen