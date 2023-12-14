Valter Hoxha, 40, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Tuesday, April 18, and is now recalled to prison.

He was sentenced of 13 months in prison after he was found guilty of being concerned in the production of cannabis and possession of criminal property on Friday, November 11.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2300132175.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”