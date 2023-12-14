South Wales Police called the fire a ‘major incident’ whilst South Wales Police said the two-storey building was “totally alight” and “at risk of collapse.”

The emergency services were called to a fire at Mindset Gym, Rizla House, Severn Road on Treforest Industrial Estate, Pontypridd at around 7.05pm yesterday evening.

Three people were treated at the scene before they were discharged, however one person remains unaccounted for.

The fire has now largely been put out with small pockets of the blaze remaining.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive, are to launch an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

In a joint statement South Wales Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire at a premises on Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

"This follows reports of an explosion at a property shortly after 7pm last night.

"There are no reports of any serious injuries. However, one person remains unaccounted for.

Fire damage caused to a property on Treforest Industrial Estate (Image: South West News Service)

"The fire is now largely extinguished, with small pockets of fire remaining. Some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.

"Six pumping appliances, several other appliances and crews remain in attendance. A High-Volume Pump had been drawing water from the River Taff, although this has been scaled back and is planned to be withdrawn by around midday, to enable the opening of more roads, which will further alleviate traffic in the area.

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion (Image: South West News Service)

"A joint investigation team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive are now on site to determine the cause of the fire."

Aerial images show that one building has been completely destroyed by the blaze.

The Welsh Ambulance Service sent 10 emergency ambulances to the scene.

Aerial images show the destroyed building (Image: South West News Service)

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “At approximately 7.12pm last night (Wednesday 13 December 2023), we were called to reports of a large fire at Treforest Industrial Estate, Severn Road, Pontypridd.

“We sent 10 emergency ambulances to the scene, where crews were supported by two Cymru High Acuity Response Unit paramedics, two advanced paramedic practitioners, six operations managers and the Hazardous Area Response Team.

“Advanced critical care support was offered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in Wales Air Ambulance charity cars.

“Three patients were treated at scene before being discharged.”

Flames and smoke were seen after the fire broke out on Wednesday evening (Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

Landlord of Rizla House Richard Hayward, 72, said there was a 'severe explosion' on the ground floor of the 60,000 square foot property, which he said he has had for a decade.

Mr Hayward said one of his 13 tenants at the building restored cars, while it also contained a towel supplier and gym.

He said: “It appears as though the fire started in one of the lower units there, we don’t know which one – there was a severe explosion.

“From what we can glean from various people, the fire brigade being one, the building has been destroyed. I suspect it’s probably going to look a bit like a hulk when we eventually get into it."

Communities in the South Wales Valleys have had a “very difficult week”, the Labour MP for Pontypridd said.

Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones told the House of Commons: “This has been a very difficult week for Pontypridd and Taff-Ely.

“Last night a serious fire and explosion in Treforest occurred and sadly one person is still unaccounted for.

“On Monday evening, three young men tragically lost their lives in a car crash in my home village of Tonyrefail, and two people are still fighting for their lives in hospital.

Emergency services at the scene on Severn Road, Treforest after a major incident was declared (Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

“This awful news has hit our close-knit community very hard, and all of our thoughts are with Callum, Jesse, and Morgan’s loved ones at this very difficult time, as well as all of those still recovering.

“Our emergency services have acted exemplary in both situations and I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to everyone who ran towards the danger and tried to help.”

Road closures remain in place at the following locations: Power Station Hill roundabout on the A473, the junction of Gwaelod Y Garth Road and Tonteg Road and the junction of Gwaelod Y Garth Road, and Taff's Mead Road.