Senior Grandmaster Sken Kaewpadung was a guest at an event with members of MSA Cwmbran Muay Thai in the parish hall at Our Lady's RC School on Sunday.

Neil Heard, who runs the martial arts club, invited coaches from other clubs that are part of the Master Sken Academy, including ones from Leeds, London and Oxford.

Mr Heard told Cwmbran Life: "It's Christmas time and I thought it was nice to get us all together. It's people we don't see all the time, just have little snippets off Facebook and messages."

The 50-year-old said he met Master Sken at the age of 14 and he still learns from him now.

"He had a great influence on my life all them years ago and I'm still learning from him," said Mr Heard. "He has so much knowledge and it's nice to have that person to look up to, a mentor, such a good role model as well. And I like to think I portray that with my students."

This has helped him coach in Cwmbran where he enjoys seeing the impact the sport has on members of all ages.

Mr Heard added: "I get positive feedback from parents saying 'thank you so much, seeing my son or my daughter doing so well now. They're much happier in themselves' and that's the most important thing to me as a teacher."

Members train every Tuesday and Thursday from 7pm to 8.15pm in the parish hall at Our Lady's RC School in Old Cwmbran.