Police at the scene of the incident in New Inn, near Pontypool, (Image: Anonymous)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re carrying out enquiries at an address in Lodge Wood, New Inn, near Pontypool, after a woman, 72, sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, December 12.

“The woman remains in hospital receiving treatment at this time.

“We’ve arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of assault and he remains in custody for questioning as enquiries are ongoing.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in Lodge Wood on the afternoon or evening of Monday, December 11, or the morning of Tuesday, December 12, as they could have information to assist this enquiry.

“Call us on 101, quoting log reference 2300422178, or you can send a direct message on social media with details.”