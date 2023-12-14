Corey Walker, 31, from Newport bolted from Cwmbran’s Grange University Hospital after being taken there following his arrest on suspicion of dealing drugs.

Gwent Police issued a wanted man appeal and he was a fugitive for more than a week before he was caught.

Walker, of Greenfield Road, Rogerstone had been released from prison on licence after being jailed for six and a half years at Swansea Crown Court in November 2018.

That was for possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of a knife in public and dangerous driving.

He also has a previous conviction for aggravated burglary in Newport nearly 14 years ago committed when he was a teenager.

Walker’s latest offences took place on September 26, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The defendant pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and escape from lawful custody.

He was jailed for eight months by David Wynn Morgan to run concurrently with the full sentence he must now serve.