A NEWPORT man is wanted by the police in connection with numerous theft-related offences.
The force are appealing for information to find David Miller from the Newport area.
Officers would like to speak to the 44-year-old in connection with several theft-related offences.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers carrying out an investigation into theft-related offences would like to speak to David Miller, who could assist their enquiries.
“We’re appealing for information to find David Miller from the Newport area.
“Our officers would like to speak to the 44-year-old in connection with several theft-related offences.
“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or X, quoting 2300318134.
“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel