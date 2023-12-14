The force are appealing for information to find David Miller from the Newport area.

Officers would like to speak to the 44-year-old in connection with several theft-related offences.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers carrying out an investigation into theft-related offences would like to speak to David Miller, who could assist their enquiries.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or X, quoting 2300318134.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”