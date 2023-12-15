IS YOUR little one celebrating their first Christmas?
If so, why not shared a lovely festive picture with us to help you make the season even more special.
We are publishing a supplement of first Christmas pictures on Wednesday, January 3.
All you need to do to get involved is to share a picture at the link below, fill in the details, including baby's name and we'll do the rest.
Here's the link: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/happyfirstchristmas
