Among the politicians backing his bid are Newport West MS Jayne Bryant, Caerphilly's Hefin David, Torfaen MS Lynne Neagle, and Mid and West Wales MS Joyce Watson.

This comes after Mark Drakeford announced he was stepping down on Wednesday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, to publicly back Mr Gething, Ms Bryant posted a statement that read: “The next leader needs to have energy, experience and ambition to take Wales forward. That’s why I’m proud to support Vaughan Gething.

The next leader needs to have energy, experience and ambition to take Wales forward. That’s why I’m proud to support @vaughangething



Committed to public service, he’s been tested in the most difficult times. He has the ideas, optimism and tenacity to deliver for Wales. https://t.co/ht8ofcUgYh — Jayne Bryant Newport West (@JBryantWales) December 14, 2023

“Committed to public service, he’s been tested in the most difficult times. He has the ideas, optimism and tenacity to deliver for Wales.”

Dr David shared a similar sentiment in his support of Gething.

“I’m backing Vaughan for Leader of Welsh Labour,” he wrote.

“I saw first-hand how he stepped up throughout the pandemic. He was a source of guidance and leadership at a crucial and difficult time for Wales.

“I want now to see his public service continue as our next First Minister.”

I’m backing Vaughan for Leader of Welsh Labour.



I saw first hand how he stepped up throughout the pandemic.



He was a source of guidance and leadership at a crucial and difficult time for Wales.



I want now to see his public service continue as our next First Minister. https://t.co/1pe58MjKUq — Dr Hefin David MS/AS (@hef4caerphilly) December 14, 2023

Ms Watson wrote: “I’m backing Vaughan Gething for leader of Welsh Labour as he clearly has all the qualities and attributes any leader needs and has demonstrated those qualities that will be essential to take Wales forward.”

Torfaen MS Lynne Neagle also voiced her support of Mr Gething on social media.

She posted: "Proud to be supporting Vaughan Gething for leader of Welsh Labour.

"As Health Minister he steered us through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic with calm and compassion.

"I know he has the energy, drive and commitment to take Welsh Labour and Wales forward."

Proud to be supporting @vaughangething for leader of Welsh Labour. As Health Minister he steered us through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic with calm & compassion. I know he has the energy, drive & commitment to take Welsh Labour & Wales forward . https://t.co/XNK3hk0Mqx — Lynne Neagle (@lynne_neagle) December 14, 2023

Mr Gething ran against Mr Drakeford to become leader of Welsh Labour and first minister in 2018, coming in second. He was appointed to his current role as minister for the economy in May 2021, officially announced his bid for leader of Welsh Labour and First Minister on X, formerly Twitter, at midday.

He wrote: “I’m honoured to have received many messages of support from across our movement. I will be standing to be the next leader of Welsh Labour.”

Underneath this, he posted the full official letter confirming his bid.

I'm honoured to have received many messages of support from across our movement.



I will be standing to be the next leader of @welshlabour. 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ClnqdDs2jy — Vaughan Gething (@vaughangething) December 14, 2023

Mr Gething’s biggest rival is likely to be education minister Jeremy Miles.

Mr Miles has yet to officially announce any intention to stand but has already secured the public backing of many members of the Senedd, including Member for Wrexham and Minister for Rural Affairs, North Wales and Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths and Member for Swansea West Julie James.

Both have posted messages of support for Mr Miles on X, formerly Twitter, this afternoon, Thursday, December 14.

Mr Miles is expected to secure the required number of nominations to officially stand.