THIS dramatic police bodycam footage shows armed officers arrest a gunman who brought terror to the streets of Gwent.
A firearms unit had no idea if Daniel Fisher was pointing a real handgun at them in Ebbw Vale town centre on a Saturday evening.
The 38-year-old defendant had been drinking and was also holding a can of Stella Artois lager during the bizarre standoff.
The police officers plead with him to put his weapon down.
One of them tells him: “If you put the gun down, we’ll sort this out, I promise.”
He shouts at them: “You come near me, I’m going to shoot you.”
Daniel Fisher
Fisher then swears at them and tells them to leave him alone.
The Gwent Police firearms team inches towards him before they pounce.
The defendant is shot in the hip with a plastic bullet before he is Tasered and handcuffed.
Fisher’s gun turned out to be a gas cannister-type BB gun that wasn’t loaded.
He pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on September 23.
The defendant, of Harcourt Street, Ebbw Vale was jailed for 20 months at Cardiff Crown Court.
The footage was released by CPS Wales
