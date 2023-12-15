Stephen Bell, 57, was laying tarmac from the back of a tipper lorry on Langstone Court Road when he was struck by a farm vehicle.

Four years later, Newport City Council has been fined £2 million for the health and safety breaches that led to their employee's death.

And now Mr Bell’s wife, Jenny, has spoken about the impact of the events of July 18, 2019, on her and her family.

“I do not have the words to express the pain my family and I felt when we heard the news and losing him so suddenly has left us all heartbroken,” she said.

“Stephen was a kind, caring and hardworking man who loved his family very much. He had an amazing sense of humour, a smile that lit up a room and laughter that was contagious.

“In the years since he’s been gone, we’ve missed him so much. I’ve been unable to share my grandchildren’s birthdays with him. Christmas days. Family holidays with a very special person missing.

“Recently, our youngest daughter got married and didn’t have her father to walk her down the aisle.”

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive, Britain’s regulator for workplace safety, found the council failed to provide suitable a safety zone and perimeter between the road works area and running lane.

Mrs Bell added: “Since losing Stephen, my daughters have been a pillar of strength and I wouldn’t have made it through these dark days without them.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our family and friends for their continued support.

“Nothing will bring my husband back and no matter what justice takes place, it will never be enough to compensate my family and I for what we have all lost.

“I just want to make sure nothing like this ever happens again so that no other families experience what we have.”

Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court, said the risks of allowing repairs without closing the 60mph road were “obvious” even to someone without health and safety training.

Chief executive of Newport City Council Beverly Owen has reiterated her apologies to the Bell family, adding: “The council has learned from this tragic incident and has taken every step to try and ensure this is not able to happen again.”