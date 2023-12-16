Waffle Land, located on the site of a former Greggs on Beaufort Street, officially opened its doors on December 4.

There are a range of treats on offer, including waffles, crepes, chocolate kebabs, cakes, milkshakes, smoothies, bubble tea, cookies, churros and ice cream.

There are a number of opportunities for people to personalise their orders, in particular for sundaes, waffles and crepes.

Their current opening hours are 11am-10pm Monday to Saturday and 1pm-9pm on Sundays. Deliveries will be available in the not-too-distant future, during the hours of 4pm-9.30pm Monday to Saturdays and 4pm-8.30pm on Sundays.

You can either eat in or take away, with ordering options being on the phone on 01495 825620, on the website www.waffleland.com and on the app, available on the Apple app or Google Play store.

They can be found at 30 Beaufort Street, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale, NP23 4AB.