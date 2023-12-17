Mr Wilkie, of Undy, said: "This is now the fifth year of producing charity calendars, all using photographs that I have taken in the three main areas of Magor/Undy, Caldicot/Black Rock and Chepstow.

"Each year I have either selected charities to donate to, or asked for opinions on Facebook with a choice of charities.

"Chosen charities to date have been the NHS, Lost Souls Sanctuary, Severn Area Rescue Association, Velindre Cancer Centre, St Davids Hospice, Help For Dogs and Ready Steady Go.

"To date I have sold just over 1,800 calendars including this years sales, and have raised more than £6,000 in charity donations."

Mr Wilkie said: "I have decided to donate to Velindre Cancer Centre again this year, as they do such amazing work, and so many families, including my own, have been affected by cancer, and lost loved ones to this disease.

"As in previous years, I have produced three separate calendars, one covering Magor and Undy, another covering Chepstow, and the third covering Caldicot and Black Rock.

"I am selling at £13, which includes a £3 donation to Velindre, and as in previous years, I am personally delivering free of charge in all of these areas.

"I have also had wonderful support from local businesses in Undy, with Classic Hair Salon, and Latte Art displaying and selling copies in Magor and Undy, and Nathan James Estate Agents in Caldicot also selling copies on my behalf.

"Copies will be available right up until Christmas, and can be obtained by sending me an email at larrywilkie@talktalk.net, or by finding me on Facebook and replying to one of my posts, or sending me a private message."