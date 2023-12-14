OFFICERS are looking for a man from the Newport area to assist with enquiries in an investigation.
Stephen Phillips, 30, is being sought by police officers, in connection with an ongoing investigation into driving offences.
A statement from Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or X, quoting 2300353179.
"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
