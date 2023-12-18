The restaurant hosted the charity staff and volunteers for their Christmas party and presented them with a disability buggy which it can then pass on to a child who would need it in the community.

A spokesman for the Abergavenny-based charity said: "This year the charity grew even bigger and we took on a huge building with more than 10,000 square foot of retail space. We declared it ‘The Magic Cottage Charity Superstore’ and after months of hard work fully opened all phases of the shop in June.

"By then of September we had expanded and welcomed the Rosie and Izzy’s coffee bar to join us. You may have seen the bridal department have a few changes and it is now officially it’s own shop and been renamed ‘Belle of The Ball’.

"In October our charity reached a four year milestone and we hosted a big fun day to celebrate.

"We appointed our first ever ambassador for the charity, the lovely Travis George and on the day we offered a massive 50 per cent off to customers to give back to the community and thank them all for their support.

"From funds raised in our shop and during fundraisers this year we were able to send 17 families with disabilities on holiday to our fully adapted caravan in Kiln Park.

"We gave eight children a disability push chair to make the community more accessible to them and we gave away 20 families tickets to the Abergavenny firework display where they did a quieter mini session for children with additional needs.

"We supported the Gwent Parent Carer Network with funds to contribute towards events they have thrown. We also did lot’s of mini requests throughout the year like skateboards and ear defenders.

"This year was also hopefully the first year of many where we hosted our Santa events. A lot of hard work and effort went into building our gorgeous grotto ‘The Gingerbread Cottage’ and the delight and pure joy we have got to see on all the kids faces has made it such a magical Christmas period.

"So what are the plans next year? Our biggest aim is to reach and help more people and to tell people what we can offer them. Our tag line has always been ‘where dreams become reality’ and 2024 is the year to make dreams happen!

"It’s very simple to fit our criteria, you just need to be under 25 and have an additional need, chronic or life limiting illness; this can range from anything from ADHD to Epilepsy and you must live in one of our four counties (Powys, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen).

"We aim to give better opportunities to access activities that give a better quality of life.

"We are looking forward to opening our holiday applications in January and if you fit our criteria you can apply for a little get away.

"We are now in the process of building better connections with the schools in the four counties we cover and look forward to visiting ALN departments and discussing how we can help support them. We have previously done grants for play therapy and are currently looking at a ‘pitch for your project’ idea.

"All this is only possible through all the support we get in our stores and we want to also put a big thank you out to the community.

"It’s been such a busy and amazing year here at The Magic Cottage and we have changed and developed in such a short time of space but we couldn’t be prouder of what we have achieved and the team that has helped us achieve it!"