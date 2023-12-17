VENUES across Caerphilly county borough are offering a warm welcome this winter to anyone affected by rising energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis.

The ‘welcome spaces’ have been developed in partnership between Caerphilly County Borough Council and groups in the community and voluntary sector.

Each welcome space may look different, with some offering activities, support or even hot food and drinks. Venues include libraries, community centres, church halls and sports clubs. Welcome spaces are free to use and open to all.

There are welcome spaces across Caerphilly, including in libraries, community centres, churches, cafes and even sports clubs.

A full list can be found on the council’s website here.

Cllr Carol Andrews, the council’s cabinet member responsible for communities, said “The cost-of-living crisis is continuing to impact so many lives. We’re pleased to work with local communities to offer welcome spaces again this year, as just one of the ways we’re working to support residents during these challenging times.

“The winter months can be a particularly difficult time; welcome spaces offer comfort and warmth for those struggling to heat their homes, as well as company for those who may be feeling isolated or lonely.”

To find out more about the borough’s welcome spaces, including information for community groups on joining the network, contact the Council’s Caerphilly Cares team by emailing caerphillycares@caerphilly.gov.uk, calling 01443 811490 or texting SUPPORT to 07537 414 443.