South Wales Police remain at the scene of the fire at a building on the Treforest Industrial Estate on Severn Road in Rhondda Cynon Taff, and have been there since the fire broke out just after 7pm yesterday evening (December 13).

One person had been recorded as being unaccounted for following the incident, and officers have now confirmed a body has been found.

Identification has not yet been completed, and specially trained officers are supporting the family of the missing individual.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.

“Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.

“Roads are gradually being re-opened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.

“I want to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this incident is being dealt with.”

A joint investigation team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive, are now on site to determine the cause of the fire.