The Red Dragon coach is the latest addition to Edwards’ Coaches 300-strong fleet.

The eye-catching bright red vehicle features a fearsome dragon design along its side, and has been specifically designed as part of Edwards’ role as the official travel partners for the Wales rugby union team – taking the team to and from matches in comfort.

But it won’t just be rugby stars using the Red Dragon coach – a series of bespoke Red Dragon tours are to be launched, transporting passengers in style.

Inside passengers are treated to reclining seats, USB sockets, flat screen TV and servery area.

Celebrating an impressing 99 years in business this year, Edwards’ remains a family-owned and operated company, currently entering its fifth generation.

Every year more than 25,000 travel on holiday aboard Edwards’ coaches – while National Express services operated by the company travel the distance equivalent to 44 times around the world every year.

Edwards’ also runs local bus services in Cardiff city centre and Pontypridd, and serves multiple clubs and societies with its coach services.

In a statement the company said: “Edwards’ prides itself on a team of dedicated group travel experts. Their expertise allows them to assist large groups in tailoring bespoke tours, ensuring that their travel ideas become a vivid reality.

“Edwards’ remains committed to delivering superior travel experiences, combining heritage with innovation, and The Red Dragon coach stands as a testament to this ongoing dedication.”

For more information visit edwardsholidays.co.uk