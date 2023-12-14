Traffic Wales South announced the closure just after 6pm tonight (Thursday, December 14) with a post on X, formerly Twitter, stating the closure was due to "emergency works".

The closure is in effect between junction 28 for Tredegar Park and junction 27 for High Cross.

The nature of the emergency works is believed to be some form of repair work.

The lane remains closed with the eastbound carriageway reduced to two lanes, meaning some congestion is expected.

It is unknown when the lane will reopen.