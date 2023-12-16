NICOLA DAWNE LANSDOWN, 33, of Bessemer Drive, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROBBIE COOK, 29, of Bushy Park, Wainfelin, Pontypool must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Station Terrace, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran on April 7 when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Notorious criminal jailed for going on the run after hospital escape

THOR CHARLTON, 25, of Goldcliff Road, Goldcliff, Newport must pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 at Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent on May 31.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HANNAH OSBOURNE, 29, of Stow Hill, Newport must pay £326 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 28.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KAITLIN WILLIAMS, 21, of Cardigan Crescent, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way, Newport on May 28.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

KEVIN CROCKER, 56, of Stow Hill, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention and driving without a licence on May 2.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

JOHN ROSS PITTS, 38, of Birch Grove, Brynmawr must pay £1,023 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JUSTIN BURNELL, 53, of Ellwood Path, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way on June 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH EVANS, 35, of Ingot Drive, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £563 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road on June 3.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JONATHAN WYATT, 29, of Oak Grove, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly must pay £503 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 28.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

JACK RHYS NASH, 24, of Ochram Mill Road, Llanover, near Abergavenny must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way, Cwmbran on June 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSEPH BERNARD DAVIES, 38, of Myrtle Drive, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road on June 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMIE PHILIP JOINER, 32, of Sunny Bank Terrace, Machen, Caerphilly must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 Newport Road, Trethomas on May 29.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GEMMA JONES, 36, of James Street, Markham, near Blackwood must pay £186 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 28.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID MORGAN, 54, of Church Street, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road on June 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHLOE STRICKLAND, 32, of Agincourt Street, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on June 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEAH ANNE WOOLDRIDGE, 28, of Park View, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 Newport Road, Hollybush, near Blackwood on June 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.